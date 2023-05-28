Gravity Apple reviews
Gravity Apple strain effects
Gravity Apple strain flavors
Gravity Apple strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
p........a
May 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Mickey me likey. Very smooth smoke but maybe coughed twice. Heavy eyes. Had to hold onto things walking to couch but I'm old. My restless legs are still restless so I'll be able to cook dinner, I think. I like strong indicas and this foots the bill (quack).
h........r
May 8, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
First off the strain I currently possess doesn’t look like what is shown, although it is a pretend shown. The bud I have is similar but with purple undertones. I will say it is an amazing bud with amazing taste. Its taste just as described would definitely buy this again and the high last for hours. Hit 2 jays while playing Call Of Duty before work and I regretted it cause I was sleepy asf.