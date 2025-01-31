Where do I start? This strain is insane. The throat touching is pretty bad. Shit feels like there is needles in my throat the taste is pretty good, but the effects were insane insane visuals I was Hella geeked The walls were moving and shit. And then out of nowhere, I had a full on ego death I was stuck in some time loop and it only lasted about 15 minutes just from one bowl oh shit mb I checked the package and it said salvia I thought it said sativa honest mistake happens to the best of us tbh tho I would do it again. I recommend it. 😁