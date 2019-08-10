ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Guava Dub Star

Bred by Holy Smoke Seeds, Guava Dub Star crosses two Top Dawg Genetics strains—Bubba Kush #13 and Guava #13. This strain is pungent with a strong smell of hash, coffee, and fermenting fruit. Buds are sweet thanks to Guava #13, and potent and drenched in resin thanks to Bubba Kush #13.

 

Avatar for Gabism
Member since 2019
This strain is perfect for the evening while watching TV or hanging out & if you're looking for chill vibes. Doesn't knock me out sleep wise but is a bit too relaxing for afternoon use.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
