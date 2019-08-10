Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Holy Smoke Seeds, Guava Dub Star crosses two Top Dawg Genetics strains—Bubba Kush #13 and Guava #13. This strain is pungent with a strong smell of hash, coffee, and fermenting fruit. Buds are sweet thanks to Guava #13, and potent and drenched in resin thanks to Bubba Kush #13.