Guava Haze 2
Guava Haze 2 is a weed strain bred by Evermore Genetics. Guava Haze 2 is a cross of Haze x Guava Cream 5. Guava Haze 2 features a unique blend of slightly tropical fruit aromas with an intriguing herbal undertone, making it a delight for the senses. Derived from Evermore's Guava Cream 5 male plant, the Guava Haze 2 boasts buds that are a vibrant mix of green and purple hues, all generously coated in a glistening layer of trichomes. The Guava Haze 2 offers an aromatic profile that is truly unparalleled. Imagine the luscious scent of tropical guava harmoniously mingling with the sweetness of ripe grapes, creating a creamy, fruity experience that is both refreshing and indulgent. This scent profile not only enhances the sensory experience but also hints at the rich, flavorful notes that await. Ideal for sativa enthusiasts seeking a top-tier experience, the Guava Haze 2 stands out as our truest sativa.
