ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Haole
  4. Reviews

Haole reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Haole.

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 186 effects
Happy 48%
Relaxed 48%
Euphoric 44%
Creative 32%
Uplifted 32%
Pain 28%
Headaches 24%
Stress 24%
Spasticity 20%
Anxiety 20%
Dry eyes 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Headache 4%

Reviews

41

Avatar for OrlandoMedicalClub
Member since 2016
great frosty nugs, very dense yet fluffy buds with sweet and peppery flavors, great for relaxing. Strong medicine great for muscle issues and stress.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for WastachWriter
Member since 2017
I am prone to anxiety, so I normally stick to Indicas and high CBD strains. I don't know why I experimented with this stuff, but it's a bad fit for me personally. Just a few hits made me cranky and paranoid. YMMV
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for danc81chapman
Member since 2016
not to bad good buzz all arouned
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Ryno602
Member since 2013
I've never had shatter that smells like opening a jar of chronic before this little gram of shatter is so good I'm hesitant on dabbing more so I don't run out. 🌵
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Haole
User uploaded image of Haole
User uploaded image of Haole
User uploaded image of Haole
User uploaded image of Haole
User uploaded image of Haole
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Very under rated strain Haole dont let them name fool you.A winner for sure.Not seen to much in AZ but I'm a huge fan of Sunnyslop Confiential &amp; Maui. Great for stress and anxiety great day strain for me. Was put off a first with name but was pleasantly surprised. Picked up in West Valley
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ZUDNIK
Member since 2016
KILLER STRAIN....WONDERFUL NUGS.....GREAT FOR PAIN AND INSOMNIA...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Aquariusex
Member since 2015
Loving this strain, on my way to pick up my 4th of July medication.
Read full review
Reported
feelings