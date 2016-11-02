We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I am prone to anxiety, so I normally stick to Indicas and high CBD strains. I don't know why I experimented with this stuff, but it's a bad fit for me personally. Just a few hits made me cranky and paranoid. YMMV
Very under rated strain Haole dont let them name fool you.A winner for sure.Not seen to much in AZ but I'm a huge fan of Sunnyslop Confiential & Maui. Great for stress and anxiety great day strain for me.
Was put off a first with name but was pleasantly surprised.
Picked up in West Valley