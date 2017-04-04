ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Formerly Jolly Rancher

Not much is known about the California-bred hybrid Happy Rancher, but this hybrid strain has nevertheless carved a name for itself among West Coast genetics. Its name and initial appeal lies primarily in Happy Rancher’s sour candied aroma, although there’s also something to be said about its high-flying euphoria and colorful buds. Coated with a sticky blanket of sugar-like resin, Happy Rancher is a treat for all the senses.

Avatar for cliffleon
Member since 2014
Amazing strain. Within minutes of smoking you feel the euphoric buzz creep over you. After about an hour it's a talkative, relaxing, yet still active vibe. Very great for anxiety and socializing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for 0Zer0
Member since 2015
smoked some over here in Wisconsin, really helped me get creative for about a week on end, really clears your head in the summer, good bud but not the best
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for trebdy2310
Member since 2015
this shit cray
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for carpalcat
Member since 2015
Man, this strain was killer. Really helps with my muscles after a long day of pumping iron at the gym.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungry
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
I don't remember my pain scale as this was last night. Nausea has been a 9 pretty consistantly lately. Medicated round 2200 or so? takes botu 10 min to start kickin in. Pain was gone but some nausea still there which blows. Did not put me to sleep either but my hubby's happy bout that! ;-) I did fal...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Strain
Happy Rancher
Strain child
Purple Happy Rancher
child

