Hawaiian Thunder Fuck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaiian Thunder Fuck.

Avatar for Buddafly7
Member since 2018
Nice slow high &amp; relaxing.
Relaxed
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Gets your mind soaring with a great tropical smell and taste with a hint of skunk under it. Good daytime strain. Long lasting too with a calming body buzz to go along with the more pronounced sativa effects.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
This is one of three strains that I received from Hawaïenne Outdoor Cannabis Grower from the land of SEVEN growing seasons compared with our only one growing season this Far North Montréal, Québec, and I am jealous of this fact alone. The only garden that I have that would compare to his 7 growing ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for diddlybop
Member since 2017
extremely pungent smell but it's a very light-feeling high -- pretty relaxing but still able to be active and awake. I'd love this on a beach under the sun with some friends, or even just chilling in the house alone. the only thing I don't like about it is that it's such a light high, you don't real...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for iamLeeLi
Member since 2016
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ItemNumber9Exists
Member since 2015
HTF...so so, I have a headache and cotton mouth but I'm doodling pretty cool stuff and have the munchies. Not great benefits for me personally.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Chadamz
Member since 2015
It taste great. Makes me talkative. But I get headaches everytime.
CreativeEnergeticHappy