Gets your mind soaring with a great tropical smell and taste with a hint of skunk under it. Good daytime strain. Long lasting too with a calming body buzz to go along with the more pronounced sativa effects.
This is one of three strains that I received from Hawaïenne Outdoor Cannabis Grower from the land of SEVEN growing seasons compared with our only one growing season this Far North Montréal, Québec, and I am jealous of this fact alone. The only garden that I have that would compare to his 7 growing ...
extremely pungent smell but it's a very light-feeling high -- pretty relaxing but still able to be active and awake. I'd love this on a beach under the sun with some friends, or even just chilling in the house alone. the only thing I don't like about it is that it's such a light high, you don't real...