Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
One of nearly a dozen haze strains produced by Anesia Seeds, Haze Queen mixes genetics from the US, the Netherlands, and Spain. Its sticky buds have a lemon and clove terpene profile that’s pungent in aroma and flavor. Haze Queen offers an energetic high that won’t send you into an anxious cerebral headspace.