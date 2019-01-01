ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Haze Queen

One of nearly a dozen haze strains produced by Anesia Seeds, Haze Queen mixes genetics from the US, the Netherlands, and Spain. Its sticky buds have a lemon and clove terpene profile that’s pungent in aroma and flavor. Haze Queen offers an energetic high that won’t send you into an anxious cerebral headspace.

 

