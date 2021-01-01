Hi-Biscus reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hi-Biscus.
Hi-Biscus effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 16 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
25% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
