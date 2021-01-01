Loading…

Hi-Biscus

HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Terpinolene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 7 reviews

Hi-Biscus is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Hi-Biscus - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Hi-Biscus effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

4 people reported 16 effects
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
25% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress

