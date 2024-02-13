HiFi 4G reviews
HiFi 4G strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
HiFi 4G strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........f
February 13, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
solid bud, burns really fast and its not harsh at all. this is one of the only strains that hits me like a train first hit. it usually takes a good 5 or 10 minutes for me to feel the full effects, but whether its a a bong or a joint (or if your dabbing it), its gonna be smooth and strong. 10/10 weed
a........l
August 3, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted
Really nice hybrid sativa. Uplifting, with good steady rise to the sky. Mine came from Phase at about 26% TAC, 2% terps Highly yes, highly recommended.
e........N
May 15, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
We grow this at my job and we just got some of the first harvest of it for free and given how annoying these plants are to work with, the end result is good. Slightly fruity aroma and a relatively smooth smoke with minimal coughing. Good for unwinding after work with some music and some food.
i........p
May 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
From a recent 6 mos. vape / gummies bender, this strain was a very fine reintro to smoking! Smooth & mellow, the buzz settles nicely upon you. Highly recommend, literally.
k........4
July 19, 2023
Happy
Uplifted
Hifi 4g #9 is a dandy little sativa. I found it to be motivating and uplifting, giving a sense of adventure to even mundane tasks. The smell reminds me of ammonia and pool water mixed with the earthy brightness of a damp forest floor.
m........r
August 3, 2022
Super heavy indica ….