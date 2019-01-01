Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Kannabia Seeds, The Hobbit, a.k.a. Ginger Punch, is a balanced hybrid that crosses Ginger Ale with an unknown ruderalis. The strain’s sweet aroma can be described as strawberry candy with latent earthy notes and a sweet smoke. With a short flowering period and an above-average yield, The Hobbit is a great strain for impatient growers.