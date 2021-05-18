HP13 reviews
E........e
May 18, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
New! I found this in a cartridge at a local dispo. I am one who is always out to find and try new strains! Love the high, big ol goody smile on my face and giggles! I’m a heavy smoker and two hits got me Stoned. Recommend if you find!
a........n
July 24, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
HP13 will leave you with enough energy to be creative and artistic but doesn't live me anxiety or make me feel very "high" or disoriented. I felt peaceful and inspired.
j........1
May 10, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
New to this strain picked up a cartridge and I’m very happy. Took 2 hits and I’m stoned a very potent strain. Left me feeling giggly,relaxed,euphoric I definitely recommend this strain! Has a earthy diesel taste and smell. 💚
j........4
Yesterday
Aroused
Relaxed
Talkative
This may be my favorite strain ever. Zero paranoia, no lost thoughts, etc. I was me but high. I could have gone to work, done my job and confidently interacted with people (at least I think I could've). One thing that is typical with me and smoking weed is I do not feel affectionate nor do I want to be touched (leave me alone, I'm gonna be over here). For the first time in my weed smoking life I was all lovey dovey, touchy feely. I asked my wife if she didn't know I was high, could she tell I was high and she said no....and that boys and girls is a very good thing. This stuff is great start to finish, no big swings, no major refrigerator raids, etc. I did drink plenty of water though.