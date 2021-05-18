This may be my favorite strain ever. Zero paranoia, no lost thoughts, etc. I was me but high. I could have gone to work, done my job and confidently interacted with people (at least I think I could've). One thing that is typical with me and smoking weed is I do not feel affectionate nor do I want to be touched (leave me alone, I'm gonna be over here). For the first time in my weed smoking life I was all lovey dovey, touchy feely. I asked my wife if she didn't know I was high, could she tell I was high and she said no....and that boys and girls is a very good thing. This stuff is great start to finish, no big swings, no major refrigerator raids, etc. I did drink plenty of water though.