Ice Princess reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Princess.

Avatar for barrymfbenson
Member since 2018
Quite the heavy duty bud if I must say! Tasted amazing and the smoke gave off an incredible smell. Definitely would smash again 10/10!
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for Tsnky53
Member since 2014
What can I say? The buds were a nice color, density and had quite an aroma! After 2 hits off of a bong, I definitely felt it more in my head, a nice uplifted and euphoric feeling is what I was met with! But as I smoked more, I felt a more body stone, l felt relaxed, calm and lazy! I'd say this is mo...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
