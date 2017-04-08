Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
What can I say? The buds were a nice color, density and had quite an aroma! After 2 hits off of a bong, I definitely felt it more in my head, a nice uplifted and euphoric feeling is what I was met with! But as I smoked more, I felt a more body stone, l felt relaxed, calm and lazy! I'd say this is mo...