Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Euphoric
Berry
Inzane Auto effects are mostly energizing.
Inzane Auto strain reviews(1)
m........n
November 1, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry mouth
Excellent sativa dominant strain. It's great in the morning to get the day started. The plant makes rock hard buds that smell like cream soda . I took it to 88 days and it cured out extremely nice.