Buy Jack OG near you
Leafly's shopping promise
Here's what to expect when you order online:
These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup
Compare prices on Jack OG nugs near you
Similar to Jack OG
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Jack OG reviews1
Jack OG terpenes
The most abundant terpene in Jack OG is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and limonene.
Dominant terpene
Other terpenesCaryophyllene(pepper)Limonene(citrus)