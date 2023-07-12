Great taste nice exhale of Runtz taste smooth potent hits Nice color nugs green. Purple Cultivator: Simply Herb Good nose as I opened the jar Packing says two weeks ago so it’s nice n fresh came in tiny nugs sometimes they put big nugs but I’m starting to see a patern how some dispensary that are recreational have lower nugs available and medical comes big nugs only most of the time Great high nice n relaxed Had my car stinking from sitting in middle console