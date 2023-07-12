Jelly Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jelly Runtz.
r........8
July 12, 2023
Euphoric
Uplifted
Cool high, just not enough
n........2
January 25, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Happy hit ! Good for the day !
M........1
April 12, 2024
Focused
Happy
Great taste nice exhale of Runtz taste smooth potent hits Nice color nugs green. Purple Cultivator: Simply Herb Good nose as I opened the jar Packing says two weeks ago so it’s nice n fresh came in tiny nugs sometimes they put big nugs but I’m starting to see a patern how some dispensary that are recreational have lower nugs available and medical comes big nugs only most of the time Great high nice n relaxed Had my car stinking from sitting in middle console
s........0
March 17, 2023
Relaxed
Good for winding down after the day and quieting your mind. The floral flavor is sometimes more forward giving an almost woody flavor but enjoyable!
o........1
July 25, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This is definitely the good stuff. I have a high tolerance and I’m pretty high off just one blunt, so that’s good for my wallet. I have the munchies pretty bad but I’m feeling pretty great. Definitely recommend!
Z........6
September 16, 2023
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
Kinda tasted like dirt (there was no option for it) but its still pretty good! I enjoyed it.
j........3
April 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Great strain. Definitely fruity fruity terps. Light green with purples orange hairs. Burns even in a join after a few hit already resin ring, white ash!
s........c
February 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Deliciously fruity and floral euphoria that soars. A tasty candy-like smoke with delightful exhale. May the kite strings unravel and may the mind reach new realms of the garden of your mind. 25¢ into the candy machine and the delights keep pouring out.