Supposedly, "Jerry Berry", is actually, "M33 - Friesland Indica", from the Super Sativa Seed Club (SSSC). It has a piney and berry odor and taste with more of daytime high that's functional but stoney if you over indulge. Appearance is light green crystally nugs. Packs of outdoor Jerry Berry used to flood the East Coasts of both Canada and the USA in the Fall around late September and into October. The later stuff usually being the better quality product. It was rumored to come from Vermont, where it was undoubtedly grown, but most of it was grown outdoor in Canada. People got tired of it by the early 2000s because it was one of the only flavors around so it got phased out by the brokers pushing it. It's a shame because it's a great strain and that's not just the nostalgia talking. I still have the cut and grow it. People love it. It also finishes outdoor by September 15th making it a super quick strain.