Jet Fuel Mandarine XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Jet Fuel x (Cream Mandarine XL Auto x Orange Apricot Glue XL Auto). This combination creates compact but hearty plants with resinous buds that exude notes of mango, citrus, and earth. Jet Fuel Mandarine XL Auto gives consumers an energizing high, balanced with relaxing body tingles. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Mandarine XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.