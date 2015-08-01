ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jimi Hendrix reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jimi Hendrix.

Avatar for flowerbuddy
Member since 2019
had in dab form an it was amazingg
Avatar for ohyaknow
Member since 2015
The batch that I picked up of this strain at The Third Day tested at 20 something percent. Got a more earthy smelling flower than the fruity one described by the strain highlight. Good sativa dominant hybrid for sure, took care of my stomach pain near instantly!
Avatar for elviaje26
Member since 2016
Not super comfy, clear-headed, or active. Defined bouts of physical sensations. Not a weed that you get flashback social memories with. A tad paranoia mixed in. I feel a bit particular about how things should be with this weed.
Euphoric
Avatar for SpaceRangerDomTowers
Member since 2016
Okay, I vaped this Hendrix twice: the first time, I was on a molly and it was coming down. Omg did this bud came through - I mean it was an electric feeling. So so so good. Second time, I vaped I wasn't expecting the same result, but it was almost the same. The high is subtle, electric, vibrant, and...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyTingly
Avatar for BOS6
Member since 2014
I was lucky and found this for five bucks a gram and oh my best fifteen bucks I ever spent made me feel just so uplifted an creative im almost certain I could probably play some jimi on the guitar after a couple more bowls and Ive never played a day in my life lol 👍👍👍
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kidddandy
Member since 2016
Great for insomnia and anxiety, really helps me calm down.
RelaxedSleepy