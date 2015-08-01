Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The batch that I picked up of this strain at The Third Day tested at 20 something percent. Got a more earthy smelling flower than the fruity one described by the strain highlight. Good sativa dominant hybrid for sure, took care of my stomach pain near instantly!
Not super comfy, clear-headed, or active. Defined bouts of physical sensations. Not a weed that you get flashback social memories with. A tad paranoia mixed in. I feel a bit particular about how things should be with this weed.
Okay, I vaped this Hendrix twice: the first time, I was on a molly and it was coming down. Omg did this bud came through - I mean it was an electric feeling. So so so good. Second time, I vaped I wasn't expecting the same result, but it was almost the same. The high is subtle, electric, vibrant, and...
I was lucky and found this for five bucks a gram and oh my best fifteen bucks I ever spent made me feel just so uplifted an creative im almost certain I could probably play some jimi on the guitar after a couple more bowls and Ive never played a day in my life lol 👍👍👍