Judge Dread is a cannabis strain from Karma Genetics, and is a combination of DreadBread x Biker081. Karma Genetics specialized in OG Kushes and Sour Diesels. Dreadbread is more diverse collaboration with the legend Bodhi and Genefinder. The mom, DreadBread, is a Mango Biche x Old Mother Afghani. "Biker081" most likely is a Biker Kush from the OG Kush family. The mix of OG, Afghani and Mango Biche here results in an easy, fun, versatile, vigorous hybrid with full big buds, and a great balanced high.

