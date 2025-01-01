Junglato is a hybrid marijuana strain resulting from a genetic cross between Jungle Cake and TK Lato. It is a citrus-forward strain, with an aroma and flavor reminiscent of tropical fruit with notes of sweet cream. After smoking Junglato, the flavor will tend to linger in the consumer's mouth. Junglato is a good strain for getting creative, hanging out with a small group of friends, or managing stress. Junglato has a THC percentage of around 24%, making it a strong strain that is well-suited for experienced consumers. Visually, Junglato is uniformly a deep, verdant green that is completely dusted in crystalline trichomes.