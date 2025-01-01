Kalifornia
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%
stock photo similar to Kalifornia
Kalifornia
Kli
Hybrid
Limonene
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Kalifornia potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Kalifornia is a hybrid weed strain. Kalifornia has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Kalifornia, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to KaliforniaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kalifornia products near you
Similar to Kalifornia near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—