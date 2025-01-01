stock photo similar to Kevorka
Kevorka
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Kevorka is a cannabis strain. Kevorka comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of SourDiesel/ForumCookies x Zawtz bx1. Kevorka makes large rock hard flowers on sturdy frames that is great for hash with sour, chem and candy taste on the exhale. Leave one of the first reviews of Kevorka.
