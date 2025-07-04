Key Lime Cookies
Key Lime Cookies
KLC
Hybrid
Happy
Giggly
Relaxed
Sweet
Lime
Pepper
Key Lime Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Key Lime Cookies strain reviews(2)
m........i
July 4, 2025
Tingly
Meh. Good body high. But made me too squirrelly in the head
d........1
June 5, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
A true hybrid. Started the morning with 1 joint and surprisingly, with high tolerance 1 joint was all I needed. The taste while smoking is a woody lime taste, with a sweet baked good/pepper after taste. Starts as a head high that slowly turns to a heavy body high leaving you paralyzed. All in all this is a true hybrid with an amazing taste.