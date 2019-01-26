ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. King Thunder Fuck
  4. Reviews

King Thunder Fuck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain King Thunder Fuck.

Reviews

7

Avatar for C4Twenty
Member since 2017
The kind that’s kinda heavy but still can be used while in work 😂
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Hungry
Avatar for Mangochutn3y
Member since 2019
I’ve had a busy day today, came home to half-a-joint. My muscle aches from exercising have eased a bit, and I feel really comfortable. Very enjoyable.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for MaryJanezWife
Member since 2019
U feal like thunder!!! Uplifty good feel good high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Motocross31
Member since 2019
Great 10/10 highly recommended
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
write a review
Avatar for GonjaGirl88
Member since 2019
I love this strain! ❤️❤️Works everytime. The buds are amazing so is the flavor, pack a big bang 💣Always a top pick. And a must try! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I purchased from Crown-Canna www.crown-canna.ca
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
Avatar for BIGDEALERBOI
Member since 2019
Finally another tf strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for KingOfCannabis420
Member since 2019
TOP three favorite strains! Crown-Canna and the strain creator Jacob Postma from Ontario, KILLED IT with this strain! You will never smoke bud like this again. Crazy potent. Terps are amazing and boy does it pack a munch that keeps coming!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy