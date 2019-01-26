Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
TOP three favorite strains! Crown-Canna and the strain creator Jacob Postma from Ontario, KILLED IT with this strain! You will never smoke bud like this again. Crazy potent. Terps are amazing and boy does it pack a munch that keeps coming!!!