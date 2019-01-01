Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From Washington’s Gold Leaf Gardens, this sativa-dominant hybrid is packed with sweet citrus and papaya aromas. With bright green buds and sweet tropical flavors, this potent strain packs a punch. Its uplifting high might take a few minutes to come on, but Koloa Sunrise will transport you to a warm beach just before golden hour.