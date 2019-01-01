ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Koloa Sunrise

Hybrid

Koloa Sunrise

From Washington’s Gold Leaf Gardens, this sativa-dominant hybrid is packed with sweet citrus and papaya aromas. With bright green buds and sweet tropical flavors, this potent strain packs a punch. Its uplifting high might take a few minutes to come on, but Koloa Sunrise will transport you to a warm beach just before golden hour.

