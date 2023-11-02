Kush Crepes reviews
Kush Crepes strain effects
Kush Crepes strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
v........k
November 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It taste good and smokes better. It’s the perfect amount of dank and fruity at the same time, it’s a smooth smoking flower and I’d definitely get it again. The white crystals are beautiful and make it very attractive. 10/10 recommend.
b........o
January 28, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Very relaxing… I have chronic pain and this noticeably took down my pain levels and made my body feel loose and relaxed, with minimal pain. Mentally it’s mood lifting and made me a bit giggly. Not too tired or couch locked from this one, but noticeable relaxation.
g........9
February 25, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Nice, smooth smoke, good sweet flavors....not ticcing right now, neuropathy eased up, happy n crackin' jokes. Good damn stuff, heady with body chill 🤟🏼