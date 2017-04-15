Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
LA Kookies smells strongly of wallnuts. Also present is the piney dankness, giving away the presence of Indica. Honestly, it smells a lot like Fuck Yeah. It's not particularly potent and it takes a while to kick in, but it's surprisingly easy on the lungs, and tastes kind of sweet and woody on the e...