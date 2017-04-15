ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. LA Kookies
  4. Reviews

LA Kookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Kookies.

Reviews

15

Avatar for Scrub.a.dubs
Member since 2019
The strain I actually had was BUTTER COOKIES a concentrate dry wax from pw. It was fantastic. A little tingly but very happy, focused, thoughtful.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for SilverEyedHuntsman
Member since 2018
LA Kookies smells strongly of wallnuts. Also present is the piney dankness, giving away the presence of Indica. Honestly, it smells a lot like Fuck Yeah. It's not particularly potent and it takes a while to kick in, but it's surprisingly easy on the lungs, and tastes kind of sweet and woody on the e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ameliazazula
Member since 2019
Just smoked a few bowls of this and I already love it... no anxiety and is lifting my depression.. very mild couch lock but still very relaxed and happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for spoon92420
Member since 2019
The strain that made me make an account. Absolute fire!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for Cookiecreep
Member since 2019
Great strain, clear high mostly a invigorating high. Would highly recommend to people who love Blue Dream
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Miapizzariaa
Member since 2018
My favorite!!! Can’t find it anywhere! Has the best taste &amp; best high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ratcob
Member since 2018
So good I had a seizure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for HashTon17
Member since 2018
frosty huge nugs, got high right away and it hit me, my eyes were low and I felt amazing. Happy and stress free with this one. Time to go eat my fridge
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative