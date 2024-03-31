Lady Madonna reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lady Madonna.
Lady Madonna strain effects
Lady Madonna reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
n........r
March 31, 2024
Energetic
Focused
a nice calm high. leaves me feeling energetic but relaxed at the same time. perfect for helping me focus and minimize my anxiety
c........a
February 1, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
I rate it 2 out of 3. It numbed my depression going through this breakup. It didn’t give me munchies which is good. A relaxed energy. Curaleaf Flower. I have a very high tolerance / smoke everyday. You will feel it though, it’s strong even after one hit.
s........0
January 10, 2025
super heavy high right after first cpl tokes!! love it!! smoke everyday and it's tough to find a strain that hits hard like I'm looking for. super pleased!! 10/10
e........r
August 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I loved this strain. This gave me that old school goofy, happy high. Definitely promoted the giggles. Nice body calming effect.
5........8
September 3, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Definitely relaxed but also have more energy
r........1
August 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I bought this today from Fluent. 36%!!! very good 👍
s........h
April 15, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Calm high. It did great through my PMS and helped with period cramps. Easy to relax with and enjoy watching Tiktoks, playing a video game or just talk. no couch lock but I could have easily relaxed through the whole high.
i........s
May 27, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Very mellow and chill, great for watching tv