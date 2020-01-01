ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lando's Stash

Lando's Stash

A remix of Bodhi Seeds’ Jabba’s Stash, Lando’s Stash crosses Snow Lotus with Sage Pure Kush instead of Bubba Kush. The small dense buds are light green and blanketed in trichomes. Expect a warm, spicy, exotic aroma that will awaken your senses and inspire introspective conversations. Give Lando’s Stash a shot if you’re planning a journey through the stars or just want to dance the night away.

Lineage

Strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Strain
Lando's Stash

