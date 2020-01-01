A remix of Bodhi Seeds’ Jabba’s Stash, Lando’s Stash crosses Snow Lotus with Sage Pure Kush instead of Bubba Kush. The small dense buds are light green and blanketed in trichomes. Expect a warm, spicy, exotic aroma that will awaken your senses and inspire introspective conversations. Give Lando’s Stash a shot if you’re planning a journey through the stars or just want to dance the night away.
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Lando's Stash nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lando's Stash nearby.
Lineage
Products with Lando's Stash
Hang tight. We're looking for Lando's Stash nearby.