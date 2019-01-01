Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by crossing Sub Rosa Garden’s Lockjaw with Cookie Pebbles, Lemon Crumb takes on the fast flowering qualities and delicious terpenes of Lockjaw and pairs it with the cereal milk and fruity flavor of Cookie Pebbles. Consumers can expect the smooth cereal milk fruitiness to blend superbly with the tart lemon and earthy citrus musk of Lockjaw. Lemon Crumb makes for a smooth and downright delicious smoke and flowers in about 8 weeks.