Lemon Dough is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% sativa/30% indica) created through crossing the iconic Lemon Skunk X OG #18 strains. Named for its amazing flavor, Lemon Dough is the perfect high-powered sativa to get you up and moving in no time at all. Like its name suggests, Lemon Dough has a rich and doughy lemony citrus flavor with a creamy vanilla exhale, almost like an indulgent lemon bar. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy lemon overtone accented by nutty dough and sweet creamy vanilla. The Lemon Dough high is just as delightful, with bright and vibrant effects that will leave you flying for hours on end. You'll be hit with an immediate cerebral influx of buzzing energy and euphoria that has you feeling lifted and focused with a boost in creativity. This buzzy state will turn heady and stoney, so mind your dosage if you have things to do! Combined with its high 18-27% average THC level, these effects make Lemon Dough a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, ADD or ADHD and headaches or migraines. This bud has fat flat heart-shaped forest green nugs with minty undertones, thin amber hairs and frosty, milky white crystal trichomes.

1 person found this helpful helpful report