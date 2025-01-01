Lemon Purple
aka Lemon Purps
HybridCBD 16%CBG 1%THC 1%
stock photo similar to Lemon Purple
write a review
Lemon Purple, also known as Lemon Purps,, is a hybrid weed strain. Lemon Purple has 16% CBD and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Purple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon PurpleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Purple products near you
Similar to Lemon Purple near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—