  3. Apricot

Apricot

Strains that smell or taste this way.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly El Jefe flower
El Jefe
TinglyLeafly Cannalope Haze flower
Cannalope Haze
CreativeLeafly Lucky Charms flower
Lucky Charms
CreativeLeafly Silver Pearl flower
Silver Pearl
ArousedLeafly Yeti OG flower
Yeti OG
Leafly Harle-Tsu flower
Harle-Tsu
RelaxedLeafly White Tahoe Cookies flower
White Tahoe Cookies
ArousedLeafly Cherry Kola flower
Cherry Kola
Leafly Moonbeam flower
Moonbeam
Leafly Peaches and Cream flower
Peaches and Cream
Leafly Lemonberry flower
Lemonberry
Leafly Rainbow flower
Rainbow
Aroused