Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Purple Apricot

Purple Apricot

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 15%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Terpinolene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 7 reviews

Purple Apricot is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Apricot. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Purple Apricot near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Purple Apricot effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

7 people reported 15 effects
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
14% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
14% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
14% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
42% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
14% of people say it helps with headache
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Purple Apricot

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Purple Apricot reviews7

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight