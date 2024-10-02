Lobster Butter reviews
x........x
October 2, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This blasts me to the stratosphere. A beautiful fuzzy head high that dulls anxiety mixed with a warm body high that makes me feel like I’m moving in slow motion. I am a pretty advanced smoker and i definitely recommend this weed.
b........0
October 4, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Tingly
I picked up an 1/8th of this just because of the name and damn…am I ever glad I did. It smells just like its name. I’ve got a high tolerance and it almost made me panic. lol A lovely strain indeed!
t........1
June 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Smooth like buttaaaaa !! Got me zoinked. Smooth strain and it was nice to stay focused while enjoying a good high
c........2
April 21, 2024
Creative
Happy
Hungry
I love the taste and smell and enjoy the way it makes me feel and it’s got tri cons falling off the buds so it’s got a lot more than 5% and I say it’s closer to 28%
C........4
April 11, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Smooth hit and tastes good. Yeah I don't think 5% is right, this hits harder. Took away my back pain and no anxiety!
t........1
June 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
My new favorite when I need to absolutely blaze myself into oblivion. We all need that sometimes, right? Anyway, the percentage in the description cannot be right because this stuff is gooooooood. After 2 hits from my piece, I felt amazing. Worth the high price, that’s for sure.
a........5
March 16, 2024
Giggly
Happy
I love it it taste so good is sweet and it made me smacked. I don’t think it has 5% THC.its should be more 😂