This strain is such a great sativa. It kind of acts like a hybrid of a genuine 50/50 indica/sativa strain. Where ur chilling, but if someone is with you, you're talking about all kinds of topics lol. You're energized but relaxed at the same time. No other strain that i've smoked has ever been this evenly of a high. If you're debating on whether or not to pick some up, do it. You won't be sorry. It's one of my favorite strains now. Breeded by Seed Junky is a plus if you get the Cheech and Chong version of Love Machine. I love all products by Seed Junky. This strain is perfect for unwinding after work. Before the club. Relaxing with you're tablet at home snuggled up under a blanket, watching whatever you love, is currently what I have chosen to do. Lol....cheers!