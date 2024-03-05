Love Machine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Love Machine.
Love Machine strain effects
Love Machine strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
Love Machine reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
o........1
March 5, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Tingly
Wonderful strain, relaxed and energized at the same time. Perfect for watching a movie or going out to do something. Rating 3.8/5
a........1
November 13, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Always my go to strain helps crutch pain and anxiety.
C........s
August 1, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I am a huge fan of this high quality cannabis! It helps me get through my day at ease with that extra push of being in a great mood and it definitely helps my PTSD and Chronic Pain that is on a daily basis!
s........6
July 2, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain beats out a lot of the new strains.
w........q
August 29, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
So. I was in Cali and bought an 8th of love machine but it’s from Cheech and chong!!! They said the lineage is a mix from cross breeding jungle spice and gorilla diesel #4. It says that on the package and yes it’s sativa but a heavy one. It’s smooth smoking and has a tangey Lemon diesel smell🔥
z........7
April 7, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Perfect amount of contentment with a nice lift of energy. Love it!
W........z
November 28, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This strain is such a great sativa. It kind of acts like a hybrid of a genuine 50/50 indica/sativa strain. Where ur chilling, but if someone is with you, you're talking about all kinds of topics lol. You're energized but relaxed at the same time. No other strain that i've smoked has ever been this evenly of a high. If you're debating on whether or not to pick some up, do it. You won't be sorry. It's one of my favorite strains now. Breeded by Seed Junky is a plus if you get the Cheech and Chong version of Love Machine. I love all products by Seed Junky. This strain is perfect for unwinding after work. Before the club. Relaxing with you're tablet at home snuggled up under a blanket, watching whatever you love, is currently what I have chosen to do. Lol....cheers!