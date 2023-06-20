Mac Burger
aka Mac Burger OG
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Mac Burger
MBu
Hybrid
Focused
Talkative
Happy
Chemical
Earthy
Woody
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Mac Burger effects are mostly calming.
Mac Burger potency is higher THC than average.
Mac Burger, also known as Mac Burger OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, talkative, and happy. Mac Burger has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mac Burger, before let us know! Leave a review.
Mac Burger strain reviews(3)
d........n
June 20, 2023
Focused
Anxious
Smokes kinda Light to Be 26% THC , would Recommend with a Nice Wine This Hybrid is Leaning towards a Sativa dominant to Me 7.5/10
Q........R
November 20, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Awesome wake and bake strain. I almost like it better than Jack Herrer.
t........u
November 18, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
yea this strain is fucking gas def reccomend