Mac Burger , also known as Mac Burger OG,, is a hybrid weed strain . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, talkative, and happy. Mac Burger has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mac Burger, before let us know! Leave a review.