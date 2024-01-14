Made Of Honor reviews
M........5
January 14, 2024
Im a cancer surviver with sever nerve damage from the chemo. This is the best strain i have ever tried. A ggod friend is a grower in OK and has produced four crops with all producing 27%+ with the last crop topping 30%. This is a amazing genetic to try
l........h
June 8, 2024
I'm typically a Indica girl, and hybrids tend to give me anxiety but this one is really nice and mellow. Taste is great I had a pre roll and me and the hubby smoked half and felt nice and lifted