Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mamba Marker.
t........2
April 11, 2024
Amazing strain. Beautiful bag appeal and taste sweet.
4........h
April 27, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
A fresh burst of lightness that’s so smooth, calming and cooling… The High is okay and lasts for quite a bit
X........g
Yesterday
Creative
Happy
very unique flavor, breaks down nice ball nugs. Has a a good head high mixed with a lightweight body very nice