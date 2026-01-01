Maple Nectar
Maple Nectar potency is higher THC than average.
Maple Nectar is an indica-dominant hybrid (~70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Black Maple × Papaya, known for its sweet, syrupy flavor and deeply relaxing effects. With THC levels commonly around the mid-20s (~24–25%), Maple Nectar greets the senses with warm maple syrup sweetness, tropical fruit notes, and subtle earthy spice underpinned by a terpene profile rich in Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene. The high begins with a gentle wave of euphoria and uplift, perfect for easing stress and sparking relaxed social vibes, before settling into cozy, body-soothing calm that makes it an excellent choice for winding down after a long day or settling in for a peaceful evening.
