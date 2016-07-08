Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very good strain it wasn't expensive but it feels expensive.
THE ONES WHO SAID IT WAS 2.7 STARS DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE MEDICINE ....ITS DAYTIME ... AMZING FOR STRESS/DEPRESSION
I DIDNT NEED MY PILLS AND THATS GREATTTT WHICH MEANS THEY DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE MEDICINE ITS AMAZING THAT I DIDNT HAVE TO TAK...
It feels great. One big bowl (~1/2 inch deep and diameter) of this stuff decently grinded (close to kief but bit more chunky) got me pretty high in roughly 20 minutes starting from packing the bowl to clearing the bowl.