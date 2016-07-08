Very good strain it wasn't expensive but it feels expensive. THE ONES WHO SAID IT WAS 2.7 STARS DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE MEDICINE ....ITS DAYTIME ... AMZING FOR STRESS/DEPRESSION I DIDNT NEED MY PILLS AND THATS GREATTTT WHICH MEANS THEY DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE MEDICINE ITS AMAZING THAT I DIDNT HAVE TO TAK...