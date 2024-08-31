Mean Mug reviews
Mean Mug reviews
m........7
August 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Really great body high that is immensely relaxing and relieving. Pretty mellow feeling overall. Great tasting, on top of the effects being fantastic and has done wonders for my pain, tension, inflammation, and stress for me. Love it!!
a........4
February 22, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Smells good, smokes even better
a........3
March 23, 2024
Loved the strain but gave me a headache once
s........n
February 23, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Delicious and LOUD--this is exactly what I wanted out of a Root Beer strain.
z........h
June 12, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Ultra loud
s........3
December 23, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Fire. Almost immediate heavy head high, and a delayed body high. It melted away the daily stress of being a human and eased the pain of having to be on my feet all day at work. 4.5 of 5 stars....will enjoy again.