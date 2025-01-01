Mendo Biscuits
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
stock photo similar to Mendo Biscuits
Mendo Biscuits
MnB
Hybrid
Mendo Biscuits potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
This dessert-type strain from Humboldt County, CA was bred by Higher Heights. Mendo Biscuits is deep down the cookies line— more like a dense, sweet pastry. It grows super-vigorous, big, healthy, and hearty. Leave a review of Mendo Biscuits.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mendo BiscuitsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mendo Biscuits products near you
Similar to Mendo Biscuits near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—