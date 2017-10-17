ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mendocino Madness

Mendocino Madness is the fastest growing hybrid in the T.H. Seeds catalog. This speedy, generous flower is a pest-resistant cross of Madness (from Northern California) and T.H. Seed’s Kwiksilver father. Mendocino Madness expresses purple foliage and finishes in approximately seven weeks, making this an ideal outdoor plant, especially with its natural insect resistance. Its hybrid effects fuel a stimulated mental state that bursts through the body, leaving relaxation in the limbs. Enjoy Mendocino Madness to improve mood and relinquish stress. 

This strain honestly felt like the first time I ate shrooms 🙃 heavenly!
