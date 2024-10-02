Mike Jones OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mike Jones OG.
Mike Jones OG strain effects
Mike Jones OG strain flavors
Mike Jones OG reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........p
October 2, 2024
Relaxed
Had a great night sleep with this one.
c........0
October 12, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
If only there was an option for couch lock!!!
t........o
October 11, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Had me up for a while but then dropped and it helped with my pain. Very pungent as described. 10/10
a........o
October 24, 2024
Anything you get from htown hybrids is worth it. Great cross here for sure guys. Slept like a baby. Something I haven’t done in a long while.
o........h
October 24, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
An incredible couch locking Indica that did indeed get me stuck. Worked fantastic for relieving my back pain.