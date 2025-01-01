stock photo similar to Milktopia
Milktopia
write a review
Milktopia is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Milktopia is a cross of the strains Project 9 x Milk & Cookies. Milktopia is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Milktopia is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to MilktopiaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Milktopia products near you
Similar to Milktopia near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—