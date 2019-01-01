Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by the Gage Green Group using the elusive Headwrecker and Mendo Montage, Mindscape produces an energetic high that will take consumers down a contemplative path. Expect a delicious flavor fusion of skunky diesel and grape, which emits from frosty, purple nugs. Give Mindscape a try next time you’re looking for a day out alone with your thoughts.