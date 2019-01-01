ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mindscape
  • Leafly flower of Mindscape

Hybrid

Mindscape

Mindscape

Bred by the Gage Green Group using the elusive Headwrecker and Mendo Montage, Mindscape produces an energetic high that will take consumers down a contemplative path. Expect a delicious flavor fusion of skunky diesel and grape, which emits from frosty, purple nugs. Give Mindscape a try next time you’re looking for a day out alone with your thoughts.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review