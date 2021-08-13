Monkey Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monkey Banana.
Monkey Banana reviews
L........1
August 13, 2021
beautiful tropical lookin nugs with multiple colors of the rainbow. Had a deep heavy Indica hi dead dead the whole blanket affect until you were just submerged in a blanket of relief and comfort. Nother against easy rock and as I said she’s a looker too… Definitely recommend the strain
m........4
November 6, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very powerful strain, first time smoking it and definitely hits few minutes after and strong.
j........e
March 10, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
New strains for and he is definitely in my top 3